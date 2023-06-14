High-ranking officials from over 15 countries to attend SPIEF 2023, Kremlin aide says

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. High-ranking officials from more than 15 countries will take part in this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We expect that high-ranking officials from more than 15 countries will come to St. Petersburg. Among the most notable guests will be Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who is paying a state visit to Russia during these days," Ushakov said.

In his words, the Algerian president will join Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in SPIEF’s plenary session on June 16. Both leaders will address the Forum, take part in the discussions and field questions. "The president of Russia and the president of Algeria will be at the main plenary session at the podium this year," Ushakov said.

Among other distinguished SPIEF participants will be Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, and Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov. "They will all give speeches at the opening ceremony of the St. Petersburg Forum," Ushakov noted.

Speaking about participants from other countries, he noted that officials at the level of deputy prime minister, minister, governor, and senator, as well as diplomats, from a whole range of countries, in addition to heads of international organizations and associations, will be attending the marquee event in St. Petersburg. The United Arab Emirates will participate in the Forum as an official guest country this year.

Every year SPIEF is held under the auspices of the Russian president, the Kremlin aide said. The Forum "brings together world leaders and heads of major Russian and foreign companies, banks, leading experts, scientists, representatives of mass media and civil society," he pointed out.

"This year will also see large-scale participation by foreign guests. We have gotten accustomed to trying to impress each other with figures, but I will refrain from this," Ushakov said. He explained that the organizers will provide precise data on the number of participants. "It seems to me that it would be better to sum up the results of international participation after the event."

The theme of SPIEF 2023 is "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations."

The business program is divided into five thematic blocks: "The World Economy at a Global Turning Point," "The Russian Economy: From Adaptation to Growth," "Building Technological Sovereignty," "The Labor Market: A Response to the New Challenges," and "Protecting the Population and Quality of Life as the Main Priority."

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17. TASS is the official information partner of the event. SPIEF’s expanded business program offers attendees the opportunity to participate in more than 140 sessions featuring over 1,000 moderators and speakers, according to event organizer Roscongress Foundation.