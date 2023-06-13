Ukrainian forces lose 15% of US-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Russian fire — CNN

NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have lost 15% of all US-supplied Bradley Fighting Vehicles (BFV), CNN reported, citing Dutch open-source intelligence website Oryx.

According to the data cited, 16 out of 109 US-made infantry fighting vehicles have been destroyed, damaged or abandoned over the past couple of days. Analysts insist that, "given the size of the front, and intensity of fighting," such losses were expected. According to Oryx, the Ukrainian army has lost at least 3,600 units of military hardware since February 2022.

Earlier, Carla Babb, a correspondent with the Voice of America (designated as a foreign agent in Russia), citing a Pentagon source, said that on Tuesday the US may announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which will include, among other items, Stryker and Bradley fighting vehicles and ammunition.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that, since June 4, Ukrainian forces have been making failed attempts at a counteroffensive, suffering losses in manpower and hardware. On June 6, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that, over the past three days, the Russian military had repelled all of Ukraine’s attempts to launch its "long-promised offensive" with Ukrainian losses in the range of up to 3,715 men. Bloomberg said that the West acknowledges the huge losses suffered by the Ukrainian army. Meanwhile, Politico wrote, citing senior US officials, that future support for Kiev hinges on the success of its current counteroffensive.