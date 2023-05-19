Russia’s Security Council secretary warns of higher risk of terrorism in crowded areas

SYKTYVKAR, May 19. /TASS/. Kiev is making every effort to destabilize the situation in Russia, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Friday, as he warned of a higher risk of terrorist acts in crowded places and at critical facilities.

Addressing a meeting on the situation in Russia’s northwest, he said, "The risks of terror attacks, including with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, on critical and potentially hazardous facilities, of which there are more than 1,300 around here, as well as in crowded places, including at socially important facilities, have intensified significantly."

Against the backdrop of Russia’s special op, Ukrainian saboteurs have been seeking to disrupt the work of officials, scare the population and disable infrastructure, "including that being used to sustain the special military operation," he explained.

"Energy objects, chemical and radioactive factories, as well as defense enterprises are potentially hazardous facilities," Patrushev said. Besides, there are risks for transport utilities and related infrastructure, he warned.

"The build-up of NATO’s military potential near Russian borders" is also a threat, with border areas in the Kaliningrad and Pskov regions as well as Karelia being the most vulnerable, the Russian Security Council secretary said. He urged efforts to consolidate the available forces and means involved in counter-subversive operations and anti-terrorist fight to ensure the population’s security.