Ukraine’s military deploys Grom-2 ballistic missile system in Zaporozhye, says official

MELITOPOL, April 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military deployed a domestically-made Grom-2 tactical missile system in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia public movement, told TASS on Monday.

"A Grom-2 tactical missile system has been deployed in the city of Zaporozhye. They [the Ukrainian authorities] claim that their operational range [the range of missiles] is up to 500 km and the real range is 300 km for certain," Rogov said, without specifying the number of ballistic missile systems deployed in the city.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on March 30 that Russian air defenses had intercepted a Grom-2 tactical missile for the first time since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine.

The Grom-2 ballistic missile system is mounted on a mobile platform. The Ukrainian side claims that the missile system can strike ground and air targets at a maximum range of 500 km. The Grom-2 tactical missile system was developed by the Yuzhnoye design bureau and the project was unveiled in 2013. It was reported in January 2018 that Ukraine tested an engine for Grom-2 missiles and its mockup was presented at the time.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported in late September 2022 that Russia’s strike had wiped out the workshops for the assembly of Grom ballistic missiles near Dnepr (earlier called Dnepropetrovsk).