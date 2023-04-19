Russia's economy in better condition than West expected — Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS, April 19. /TASS/. The Russian economy fared better than the countries who imposed the sanctions predicted, Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Pankin told reporters on Wednesday.

"Better than our former partners expected. Of course, no one is super optimistic, but nothing bad happened," he said.

"If you dare to come to Russia, you will be shocked by the difference with what you read and what you see positively," the Deputy Minister added.

The United States and its allies have imposed several packages of anti-Russian economic sanctions after the start of a special military operation in Ukraine.