Ukrainian military attacks three settlements in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked three populated localities in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, but no casualties have been reported so far, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Three populated localities in the Belgorod Region came under attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces. Nobody was injured, preliminary," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In town of Shebekino, the roofs, facades and fences of two homesteads as well as two cars were damaged with shrapnel from Ukrainian munitions. In addition, a drone detonation damaged the windows and facade of an office building. The Ukrainian forces attacked the village of Shamino in the Shebekino urban district with a drone, damaging the roofs of two houses.

"In the village of Konovalovo of the Volokonovka district, a drone attacked parked vehicles," Gladkov said, speaking about damage to a truck and a car.

The governor said that operations services were working on the ground and that information about the aftermath of the Ukrainian attacks was being clarified.