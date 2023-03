UNITED NATIONS, March 27. /TASS/. President of the 77th UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi discussed the program of Russia’s presidency in the UN Security Council in April with Russian Permanent Representative to the organization Vasily Nebenzya, Korosi’s spokeswoman Paulina Kubiak said Monday.

"President met today with ambassador Nebenzya in his capacity as the Security Council president for April. They discussed the upcoming program of work," Kubiyak said.