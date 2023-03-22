Depleted uranium plans for Kiev show West’s ambitions to destroy Ukraine — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. British plans to supply depleted uranium shells to Kiev are a clear indication that the West is seeking to completely destroy Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik radio on Wednesday.

"The most important thing I’d like to say is today, there is no doubt that the collective West, led by the United States and Great Britain, is clearly seeking to destroy Ukraine once and for all," she emphasized.

Zakharova blasted London’s plans as a provocation with a view to "causing a new round of aggression, conflict and confrontation in the situation around Ukraine."

According to Zakharova, Britain’s announcement came at a time when Moscow was hosting talks between the Russian and Chinese presidents who, among other things, discussed Beijing’s peace initiative for Ukraine. "I believe the British side did this on purpose," the Russian diplomat said.

UK depleted uranium plans

On Monday, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said in her written response to an inquiry by a member of the House of Lords that the kingdom would provide Ukraine with shells that contain depleted uranium and feature improved efficiency against armored vehicles.

Commenting on Britain’s decision, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Tuesday that Moscow would have to respond in kind, since "the West is starting to use weapons with a nuclear component." The Russian embassy in the United Kingdom cautioned London against supplying depleted uranium shells to Kiev. The embassy warned in a comment that this step was fraught with risks of further escalation of the conflict, while the use of such weapons could affect the health of the local population, the embassy added.

The British Defense Ministry said depleted uranium was a standard component of armor-piercing munitions, as it blasted Moscow’s response to its decision to send them to Kiev as an attempt to "deliberately <…> mislead" the public.