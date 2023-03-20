ICC’s arrest warrant for Putin in no way brings meaningful talks on Ukraine any closer

UNITED NATIONS, March 20. /TASS/. The International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to issue a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin in no way brings meaningful talks on Ukraine any closer, since the West is not ready for them, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nation said on Monday.

"We are not a statutory member of the ICC. For us it means nothing," he said.

When asked how the ICC warrant can impact the possibility of visits to the United Nations by the Russian leadership, the diplomat said, "The world is not focused on New York. There are other places."

"The decision is purely political. It doesn’t bring us anywhere closer to meaningful negotiations, which Western countries are not demonstrated the will for anyway," he stressed.

On March 17, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova.

The ICC statement said they could be responsible "for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

Commenting on the decision, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow did not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC. In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the decisions of the ICC had no authority for Russia whatsoever, while the potential arrest warrants would be legally void.