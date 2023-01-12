Russian presidential envoy meets with Taliban’s top diplomat

TEHRAN, January 12./TASS/. Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov met in the Afghan capital city on Thursday with the Taliban’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Deputy Spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad reported.

"At the beginning, Muttaqi spoke at length about bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Russia, regional issues, economic cooperation and the latest developments in Afghanistan," Hafiz Zia Ahmad blogged on Twitter.