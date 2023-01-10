Top security official: West irked by Russia’s self-sufficiency, seeks its dismemberment

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia possesses rich resources, a vast territory and its citizens honor their history and national traditions, and this irks the West and makes it want to weaken and dismantle the country, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with aif.ru.

According to him, overall "the West does not see any place for our country." "Russia annoys a bunch of global rulers by having rich resources, a huge territory, intelligent and self-sufficient people who love their country, its traditions and history," the top security official explained.

Transnational corporations are unnerved by Russia’s worldview and ideological divergence from the countries controlled by Western capital, he added. "Corporations are aimed at enriching and developing consumer society while Russia stands for a reasonable balance of spiritual and moral values and socio-economic development," Patrushev pointed out.

"Due to this, the Western establishment is trying to weaken our country, dismember it and eliminate the Russian language and the Russian world. They have perfected the technology of undermining their rivals from the inside and fragmenting them into small states a long time ago," he noted. As proof, he reiterated that, for example, "Following World War One, London dismantled empires producing dozens of countries." "They are doing the same today as well. A striking example is Yugoslavia. That country used to have an independent voice on the global stage but was chopped up into six," the top security official explained.

Replying to a question as to how the breakup of the Soviet Union impacted the policy of the US and its allies, the top Russian security official noted that this event "emboldened" them. New subjects of international law have emerged in the former common space, which cannot compare to the USSR in terms of their level of influence, he explained. "With the exception of the Russian Federation which, retaining its international authority earned over the centuries, is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and plays the most important role in the world, standing up for national interests," he stressed.

"So the Western establishment’s plans to tear Russia apart and eventually just erase it from the global political map still exist. Today, they are still shouting for everyone to hear that Russia should not remain unified, it should be kept within the borders of 15th-Century Muscovy. In order to do so, they are stooping to anything, including concocting our country’s history, false to the core, shifting to it their responsibility for suppressing other peoples, something that Russia has never been involved in," Patrushev concluded.