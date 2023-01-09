Russian, Ukrainian rights commissioners could meet in Turkey on January 12-14

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova on Monday said she had discussed with the Ukrainian legislature’s human rights commissioner, Dmitry Lubinets, if they could meet in Turkey from January 12-14.

"I confirm that I’m planning to hold this meeting. There will be a major forum on the territory of Turkey that the Turkish commissioner is organizing. And we have spoken about the potential for a meeting and a tentative agenda," she told reporters. She said the conference will take place from January 12-14.

Lubinets said earlier that he could meet with Moskalkova in January. He said he planned to discuss exchanges of civilians that have been convicted.

Moskalkova said in December that Russia and Ukraine were holding talks about an exchange of civilians that were being investigated by law enforcement agencies.