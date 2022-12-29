'PR gimmick': Russian diplomat lambasts Kiev’s 'bizarre' peace bid at UN

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Kiev regime's proposal for holding a "peace summit" at the UN is insane and a PR gimmick by Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"What we’re talking about is convening a kind of ‘peace summit’ on the UN platform on February 24, on the day of the special military operation’s anniversary. According to the Kiev leaders’ plan, it would contribute to the implementation of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s bizarre speculations, which he presented in the form of a ‘peace formula’," Zakharova said. We regard this insane notion as another PR gimmick by Washington, which has recently been trying to portray the Kiev regime as a peacemaker," she maintained.

Zakharova stressed that the very idea of letting Russia participate in such a summit only in the event of its complete and unconditional surrender was a sure sign of Kiev’s waning strength.

"There are no other plausible explanations. They have already reached a point where they come up with ever more crazy ideas and cloak them in some kind of international legal garb, but the end gain they pursue is the same - to survive without admitting the obvious," she emphasized.

On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev intended to call what he described as a "peace summit" at the United Nations by the end of February. He invited UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to act as a moderator. Guterres expressed his readiness to broker such negotiations.