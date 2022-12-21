Begging for ‘billions’: US lawmaker slams Zelensky’s ‘absurd’ upcoming address to Congress

WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s upcoming address to the US Congress is absurd, Republican Member of the House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on Twitter.

"Of course the shadow president has to come to Congress and explain why he needs billions of American’s taxpayer dollars for the 51st state, Ukraine. This is absurd. Put America first," Greene tweeted.

Axios reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that Zelensky would address a joint session of the US Congress during his visit to Washington on December 21. He is expected to thank US lawmakers for providing billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine and ask them to increase funding for Kiev. The media outlet noted that it would be Zelensky’s first visit to the US after the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. In addition, CNN reported that the Ukrainian leader would also hold a meeting with US President Joe Biden to discuss assistance to Kiev.