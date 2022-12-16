Russia-IAEA talks on Zaporozhye NPP may take place in Moscow soon — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Negotiations between Russian and IAEA representatives on the situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant may take place in Moscow shortly, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Friday.

"In principle, contacts on prevention of Ukrainian armed forces’ shelling of the [ZNPP] continue. We will be able to see such negotiations soon, including in Moscow," he said on Russian TV.

"We have trust in IAEA’s competence and potential. We stay in contact with them," the diplomat underscored.