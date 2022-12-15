Diplomat reveals under what conditions Russia open to talks on settling Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia is open for discussions on settling the Ukrainian conflict, but only if substantial offers are put forward that factor in the present-day realities and Moscow’s interest, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are ready to discuss a settlement to the Ukrainian crisis, but only if we receive real and not far-fetched proposals, which would take into account the present-day realities, Russia’s legal interests and so forth," she specified.

Developments in Ukraine

The situation along the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military back then, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.

On February 21, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.