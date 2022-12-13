UK introduces sanctions against 12 senior Russian commanders — Foreign Office

LONDON, December 13. /TASS/. The UK has imposed sanctions targeting 12 senior Russian commanders, three Iranian businessmen and officials, and one Iranian company in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure. This is stated in the sanctions list published by the UK Foreign Office on Tuesday

The restrictive measures, which imply a ban on entry into the UK and freezing of assets (if any are found), have been introduced, in particular, against: Colonel General Sergey Karakaev (Commander, Strategic Missile Forces), Colonel General Mikhail Teplinskiy (Commander, Airborne Forces), Lieutenant General Mikhail Matveevsky, (Commander, Missile Troops and Artillery), Lieutenant General Nikolay Parshin (Head of the Main Missile-Artillery Directorate), Lieutenant General Alexander Sanchik (Commander, 35th Combined Arms Army), Major General Robert Baranov who, according to the British Foreign Office, heads the Main Computation Centre of the General Staff.

The list also includes Lieutenant General Mikhail Zusko (Chief of Staff Russian Forces Group (West)), Major General Alexey Avdeev (Commander, 3rd Motorized Rifle Division), Major General Aleksandr Novikov (Head of the Department for Construction and Management of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), Major General Oleg Tsokov (Commander,144th Motorized Rifle Division), Colonel Georgy Shuvaev (Head of Missile Troops and Artillery of the 1st Tank Army) and Colonel Evgeny Zhuravlev (Commander, 4th Tank Division).

Restrictions were also imposed against Iran’s Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company, its head Yousef Aboutalebi, professor Afshin Khajeh Fard (Head of Iran Aviation Industries Organization) and Brigadier General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Abdollah Mehrabi.

In total, according to the British Foreign Office, in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, London has imposed sanctions on 1,200 Russian citizens and more than 120 Russian companies.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. In response, the West began slapping ever more sweeping sanctions on Moscow. Moreover, Western countries started funneling weapons and military equipment to Kiev, and the price tag for this military aid is currently estimated at billions of dollars.