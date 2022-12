WASHINGTON, December 9. /TASS/. Russia will continue its work to release all Russians who were jailed by the United States, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday.

"We want to assure you that we will continue our energetic work to release all Russians jailed in the United States, and we will not rest until all our compatriots return back home," he said in a video address to Viktor Bout, published by the Russian embassy.