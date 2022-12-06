UN Security Council to hold meeting on situation in Ukraine on Tuesday – deputy UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, December 6. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Tuesday, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky announced on Monday.

"On December 6, the Westerners again convened a meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine, choosing humanitarian issues and the protection of children as the topic," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The diplomat specified that the meeting is scheduled to start at 06:00 p.m. Moscow time. Polyansky suggested that in their speeches, Western countries "will slip" into criticism of "attacks on Ukrainian energy and other infrastructure."

"Of course, they will not remember about the children of Donbass, but we will remind them," he wrote.

In December, India took over the chairmanship in the UN Security Council.