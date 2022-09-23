DPR forms mobile election commissions for troops on frontline

DONETSK, September 23. /TASS/. Military servicemen of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) are casting their ballots in a referendum on joining Russia right on the frontline, the DPR Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Mobile election commissions were formed in the DPR on September 23 in order to provide all military servicemen with the opportunity to take part in the referendum. The vote is taking place in accordance with all international rules. The troops are in good spirits, everything is going according to schedule and plan," election commission member Vasily Guzy said in a video posted on the ministry’s Telegram channel.

The video shows a DPR serviceman with the nickname ‘Tajik,’ who said: "Today is a great day for us." "We have come a long way to reach this point, it took us eight long years. Many of our comrades did not live to see this day but we will take revenge for them and victory will be ours," he added.

Referendums on joining Russia are taking place in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions between September 23 and 27.