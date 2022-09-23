Ukrainian attack repelled by air defenses in Kherson this morning, official says

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attempted to attack Kherson on Friday morning, but air defenses were activated, said Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration.

"Nationalists attempted to attack Kherson this morning, but [the attack] was thwarted by air defenses. <...> Security is our chief priority," he told Channel One television.

Earlier on Friday, the Kherson Region began its vote on joining Russia. Voting will last until Tuesday. Similar referendums are currently underway in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the Zaporozhye Region. For security reasons, people in the four regions will be invited to vote near their homes, rather than at polling stations, or rounds of citizens will be made, in the first four days of referendums. Polling stations at the referendum have also been set up across Russia.