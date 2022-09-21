Upper house speaker blames West for trying to destroy Russia through hands of Ukrainians

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The West seeks to carry out its plans to destroy Russia through the hands of Ukrainians, Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday.

"The collective West and NATO have started to implement their plans actually aimed at destroying Russia, canceling everything Russian and ruining our economy through the hands of Ukrainians. They are already openly speculating that Russia must be conquered and divided up into parts," the Federation Council speaker pointed out, opening the first meeting of the chamber’s fall session.

Matviyenko expressed regret that fraternal Ukrainians "bought into the massive manipulation, anti-Russian zombification, the distortion of history and imposed alien values." "However, I am sure that sooner or later the spell will be broken and they will realize the scale of the horrible crimes and treachery that the puppet regime in Kiev committed against its own people. Our soul aches for Ukraine, yet for the West, Ukraine means nothing, it is just a tool to retain the hegemony that’s slipping through their fingers," the Russian upper house speaker stressed. According to her, the recent summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization "convincingly proved that such intentions are an illusion."

The Russian Federation Council chairperson also emphasized that all Russian citizens were going through hard times as Russian troops were giving their lives to protect their country. "But had we failed to thwart the hostile plans of Kiev and the collective West, an incomparably greater misery would have come to our land and its consequences would have been far worse," she said.