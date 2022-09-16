Power supplies restored in southwestern Russian city after shelling – authorities

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Power supplies to the city of Valuiki and nearby villages in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod Region were restored after a Ukrainian shelling that damaged a power substation, Belgorod Region Deputy Governor Konstantin Polezhayev said.

"Power supplies of Valuiki and nearby villages were restored at 04:10 [Moscow time]. Electricity is being supplied to water supply and wastewater disposal facilities," the official wrote in his Telegram channel. "Water supplies will be restored in full soon."

The Kiev government forces shelled the city of Valuiki in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod Region in the early hours of Friday. According to Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, missile defenses responded to the attack, but some damage and casualties were reported on the ground. An electricity substation was damaged, which led to power cuts. According to preliminary information, one person was killed and two injured in the attack.