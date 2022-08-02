Russia views Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan as US provocation — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia views the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan as another provocation by the US administration to put pressure on China, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"We view the possible, unannounced visit of US House Speaker Pelosi to Taiwan as another provocative action by the US administration wishing to exert additional pressure on Beijing," the diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, the Russian side thinks that China can settle the situation in the Taiwan Strait "domestically". "As an Asia-Pacific state, Russia hopes that the Taiwan problem will be resolved without prejudice to peace and stability in the region," she said.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed that Russia's principled position on the Taiwan issue is unchanged. "We proceed from the premise that there is only one China. The Chinese government is the only legitimate government representing all of China, and Taiwan is an integral part of China. The topic of Taiwan is discussed with Chinese partners as necessary at various levels, including the highest," she added.