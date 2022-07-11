Kherson Shipyard’s submarine to operate in Russian Navy, official says

KHERSON, July 11. /TASS/. A submarine that can be used by the Russian Navy after its recovery is docked at a Kherson Shipyard, Head of the Kherson Region Military-Civilian Administration Vladimir Saldo said on Monday.

"There is even a submarine docked at a Kherson Shipyard. It has to be recovered and it will still be able to serve in the [Russian] Fleet," Saldo said.

As a whole, the local Shipyards are ready to start work; however, the frontline is located too close so far, he said.

"We are certain that it [the front] will move away and this entire potential will begin to work. Also, there are a lot of processing enterprises and port capacities near water in Kherson, i.e. Kherson is a transit city for various cargoes. This is also the potential that will be tapped in the immediate future, I think," Saldo said.