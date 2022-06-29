Putin arrives in Turkmenistan for Caspian Summit

ASHGABAT, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Turkmenistan’s capital of Ashgabat to participate in a Caspian Summit that will also involve his counterparts from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

The parties are expected to exchange views on a wide range of issues related to interaction in the Caspian region, including economic cooperation and environmental protection.

While in Ashgabat, Putin will hold several bilateral meetings. In particular, he will wish a happy birthday to former Turkmen President Gurganguly Berdimuhamedov, who now serves as parliament speaker, and hold a brief meeting with incumbent President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Putin is also scheduled to hold meetings with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran.

The Russian head of state will return to Moscow late on Wednesday night as he is expected to hold talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday.