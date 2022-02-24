Putin confident Russian servicemen will fulfill their duties professionally, valiantly

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian servicemen will perform their duties professionally and valiantly, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured.

In a video address dedicated to the launch of a special military operation, he stated: "Dear compatriots, I am confident that the soldiers and officers of Russia’s Armed Forces, who are devoted to their country, will perform their duties professionally and courageously. I have no doubts that all the levels of the government, the specialists responsible for the stability of our economy, [our] financial system, the social sphere, the leaders of our companies and all of Russia’s business will function consistently and effectively," the head of state said.

Putin also said he was hoping for a "consolidated patriotic stance among all parliamentary parties and community forces."

"In the end, as it has always been historically, Russia’s fate is in the reliable hands of our multiethnic nation which means that the decisions that were made will be implemented, the set goals will be achieved, and the security of our Motherland will be reliably guaranteed. I believe in your support, in that invincible force provided to us by our love for our homeland," he concluded in his address to the nation.