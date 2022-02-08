Russia expects each OSCE member state to give reply on indivisible security — envoy

VIENNA, February 8. /TASS/. Russia expects Western states - parties to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to respond to its query about their understanding of the principle of indivisible security and give their reply individually and not collectively, Russia’s Permanent Representative at the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said on Tuesday.

"Now it is important for us to make clear how Western states - parties to the OSCE understand the principle of indivisible security and how they are going to fulfill their commitment not to strengthen their security at the expense of the security of other states," the Russian envoy said at an inaugural meeting in a follow-up of the initiative by Poland as the organization’s chair for 2022 on launching the Renewed OSCE European Security Dialogue.

"We expect a swift reply from all to a query by Russian Foreign Minister S.V. Lavrov. We expect to receive a reaction from these states in their national capacity and not collectively. Its analysis will allow us to determine further steps in the sphere of European security," the envoy said.

As of now, the situation is more than deplorable, he stated. In particular, it has been more than 10 years since the Astana jubilee declaration was adopted at the highest level, yet in this time the OSCE has found no political will to search for practical ways of building a free and democratic, common and indivisible Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian security community on the territory spanning from Vancouver to Vladivostok, the Russian envoy explained.

"Let me remind you that the comprehensive concept of indivisible security was approved at the OSCE summit in Istanbul in 1999. However, things haven’t got off the ground," Lukashevich pointed out.

On December 17, Russia’s Foreign Ministry published drafts of an agreement with the United States on security guarantees and an agreement between Russia and the NATO member states on security measures. Russia expects a prompt reaction to a message by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on indivisible security sent to the heads of the diplomatic agencies of the US, Canada and some European states on January 28.