Russia to raise issue of implementation of Minsk accord by Kiev at UNSC meeting - diplomat

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia plans to raise the issue of the implementation of the Minsk agreements by the Ukrainian side at a United Nations Security Council meeting scheduled for February 17, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday.

"The list of what has not been implemented by Ukraine [under the Minsk agreements] begins right from the first provisions and never ends. It means that Ukraine has implemented practically nothing. <…> Well, this is a game they are playing, seeking to substitute the wish for the reality. It will probably be continued on February 17, but, naturally, we will strongly insist that the Minsk agreements must be implemented," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

The diplomat recalled that the meeting on February 17 will be times to the seventh anniversary of the UN Security Council’s resolution that endorsed the Minsk agreements. "And there is no evading it. This is the settlement format that is recognized by the international community. So, we will speak about who is implementing and what," he added.

According to Polyansky, Kiev has no other option than to begin to implement the Minsk agreements because they are "the only basis for the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis that was approved by the Security Council."

"We don’t think that the Security Council is a place for political exercises to attain domestic political goals," he stressed.