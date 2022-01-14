Russia continues to insist on importance of recognizing vaccination certificates — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia continues to highlight to its foreign partners the necessity of the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of Russia’s diplomatic activities in 2021 on Friday.

"In our contacts with our foreign partners, we continue to illuminate the obvious practical significance of President Putin’s initiative that he proposed at the October Group of Twenty summit on the mutual recognition of national vaccination certificates," the Russian top diplomat said.

"Such agreements have already been achieved with quite a few countries," the foreign minister emphasized.