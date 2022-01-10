Kiev’s deliberate provocations may raise chances of clashes - Russian diplomat

GENEVA, January 10. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about possible provocations on the part of Ukraine, which may lead to escalation and increase the chances of clashes, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Monday after Russian-US consultations on security guarantees.

"We are alarmed by the possibility of deliberate provocations on the part of Ukraine, which Kiev can stage either on its own or in cooperation with Western nations, such as the United States," he said. "This may lead to a situation in which clashes are more likely, and this must be avoided."

According to the high-ranking Russian diplomat, Moscow has no aggressive intentions regarding the neighboring country, but is not going to yield to calls for de-escalation by refraining from military drills and troop movements on its own territory.

"The above-mentioned types of activity are necessary for maintaining the combat readiness of our armed forces in the situation where the security landscape is changing, and is changing for worse," Ryabkov continued. "Our actions in this domain should in no way be seen as a reflection of our plans to attack Ukraine or to display aggression in any form."

The Russian deputy foreign minister criticized Kiev officials for their aggressive public rhetoric, including vows to kill Russian soldiers and fire Ukrainian missiles at Russian cities, as well as claims that the Ukrainian army is able to reach Moscow and march across Red Square.

"It is a huge tragedy when people use such phrases in a bid to gain some political advantage. These words expose a very low level of their political culture," Ryabkov said.

"We are suggesting another solution, a different approach," he added. "It implies full implementation of the Minsk agreements and building a dialogue between Kiev and the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.".