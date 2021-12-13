Russian Security Council’s chief has no plans for meeting US Secretary of State in Jakarta

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, December 13. /TASS/. There are no plans for a meeting between the Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jakarta, the Russian embassy in Indonesia told TASS.

"Such plans do not exist," the embassy said about the possibility of a Patrushev-Blinken meeting. "The secretary of Russia’s Security Council will hold Russian-Indonesian consultations on security."

A source at the Security Council’s staff told TASS Patrushev had no plans for a meeting with Blinken.

"There are no plans for such a meeting," the official said.

Patrushev arrived in the Indonesian capital on a two-day visit on Monday. On December 15-16 he will be visiting Cambodia.

According to the US embassy in Jakarta Blinken will meet with Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, and hold talks with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and other senior officials to discuss bilateral strategic partnership, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, pandemic-related challenges, climate and ways of promoting democracy.