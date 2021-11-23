Putin assures of continued contacts with Palestinian leader

SOCHI, November 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured that he would remain in touch with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas while seeing his guest off at the entrance to his Bocharov Ruchey residence in Sochi where talks between the two leaders were held on Tuesday.

Putin thanked the Palestinian president for his visit. "We will remain in touch with you," he said.

The Russian head of state also congratulated his counterpart on Palestine’s Independence Day which is marked on November 15. He also noted that the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People will be celebrated soon on November 29.

In his turn, the Palestinian leader added that he was very glad to have met. "It’s mutual," Putin responded.