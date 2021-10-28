Foreign Ministry: Russia ready to cooperate provided London will reciprocate

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Moscow is ready for mending relations with Britain precisely to the extent London will be prepared to reciprocate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"We have said systematically and more than once that our county is ready for mending relations precisely to the degree the British side will be prepared to reciprocate. The basis for this is evident: mutual respect, mutual benefit and legal basis. Equality and mutual respect is the perfect foundation for our bilateral relations, ties and interaction."

She added that Russia’s recent statements were often drowned in what Moscow was forced to say to "defend itself or to dismiss Britain's aggressive escapades." Nevertheless, Zakharova went on to say that the two countries were cooperating quite successfully in a number of fields and their leaders in a recent telephone conversation expressed satisfaction with progress in cooperation in trade, the economy and the cultural and humanitarian field.

Earlier, the Kremlin's press service said Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a telephone conversation on Monday expressed their unanimity in Moscow and London establishing cooperation on a number of tracks. It was agreed that the two sides would keep in touch on the issues raised. Also, the two leaders spoke in favor of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear program and discussed Ukraine, Afghanistan and the climate agenda.