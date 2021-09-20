No decisions yet about cabinet reshuffle after Russia's parliamentary polls — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 20. / TASS /. No decisions on possible changes in Russia’s government have been announced so far after the legislative elections, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The spokesman recalled that "if the president adopted the decision on some appointments, it would need to be agreed with the State Duma (lower house), according to the new Constitution. In this regard, the role of the State Duma has significantly changed," Peskov noted.

The presidential spokesman also mentioned that one would never announce such a decision in advance. "Currently, there are no such decisions," he stressed, commenting on possible cabinet reshuffle following the recent parliamentary polls.

On June 19, after the United Russia national ruling party congress, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to include Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Head Physician of Moscow’s City Clinical Hospital No. 40 Denis Protsenko, Co-chairman of the Central Headquarters of the All-Russian People's Front Elena Shmeleva and Children's Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova in the federal part of the party list.

Earlier, Secretary of United Russia Party General Council Andrei Turchak noted that the members of the federal part of the party's list had not announced yet how they intended to use the parliamentary mandates.

At the session of the Eastern Economic Forum in early September, Putin mentioned that he felt sorry to let Lavrov and Shoigu go to the State Duma after the parliamentary elections. Meanwhile, the Russian leader emphasized that the ministers would make the final decision on their own.