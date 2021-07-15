Preparations underway for Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Vienna — Russian ambassador

VIENNA, July 15. /TASS/. Work continues to prepare the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Vienna, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Thursday.

According to the diplomat, the pandemic remains a major challenge for Austria and Russia in putting into practice their joint plans. However, restrictions are being gradually lifted owing to vaccination, which gives optimism about the future and makes it possible to plan a gradual return to contacts, Lyubinsky told a founding meeting of the new pubic organization ‘Austria-Russia Forum’.

As an example of the restart of contacts, he mentioned the participation of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June via a video link.

Work continues on Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Vienna, the diplomat added. "Sessions of the joint bilateral commission for trade and economic cooperation and the business council are scheduled for autumn," the ambassador said.

According to him, Russia and Austria are still managing to work together, for example, a strategic partnership continues in the energy sector, where the Austrian OMV oil, gas and petrochemical company is taking part in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is 98% complete. The Sochi Dialogue public forum continues with various initiatives on the track of culture, education and science, Lyubinsky said.