West not to react to Ukraine’s bill ‘on indigenous peoples,’ Putin believes

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian bill "on indigenous peoples" does not conform to international law, but the West will not react to it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired Wednesday.

"I don’t know anything about it, and I think, I dare to assume that there will be no reaction," Putin said, answering a question about the reaction of the West and the OSCE in particular to the Ukrainian bill.

The Russian president noted that "Ukraine is being viewed as some kind of antipode of Russia," so Western structures prefer not to notice it.

"Ukraine is being created as Russia’s antipode, so [the West] prefers not to notice anything, including the swastikas that neo-Nazi walk with in the Ukrainian cities," Putin concluded.