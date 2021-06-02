Russia, US contact after cyber attack that hit JBS meat producer

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are in contact on a situation with a cyber attack on the world's largest meat processing company JBS, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, the State Department and our Embassy in Washington held a discussion. Probably, in this regard we can say that the US administration is in direct contact with the Russian government like [White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine] Jean-Pierre said yesterday," the senior diplomat said.

Brazil's JBS SA reported on Sunday that its Australian and North American units were hit by an organized cyber attack on its information systems.

According to the White House press service, JBS had notified the US of a ransom demand from a criminal organization allegedly based in Russia. The US administration says it contacts with the Russian authorities on the cyber attack.

President and Chief Executive Officer of JBS USA Andre Nogueira said in a statement that JBS specialists had made "significant progress" in dealing with the cyber attack and the "vast majority" of its plants were expected to be operating on Wednesday.