Putin blasts ‘monsters’ who drive kids to commit suicide, goad teens into lawless rallies

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hammered home the fact that nobody has any right whatsoever to use children and teenagers in order to profit off them, addressing participants of a nationwide mutual aid campaign called Mi Vmeste (or We Stand Together) on Thursday.

The head of state was outraged by those who profit off of inciting young people to commit suicide or take part in unauthorized rallies. "On the Internet, we are faced with the promotion of child pornography, child prostitution, the distribution of drugs, where the target audience is precisely kids and teenagers, goading them into the same street to hang out, fight with the police, and then hide behind [those] children," Putin pointed out.