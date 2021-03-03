Putin urges authorities to fend off attempts to draw teens into illegal rallies

"The fact that underage children are dragged into illegal and unauthorized street rallies is a violation of law," the president noted Wednesday when opening an extended meeting of the Russian Interior Ministry. "There should definitely be a reaction to it within legal bounds."

Putin highlighted the increased efficiency of offence prevention, primarily among the youth. According to the leader, there are positive trends in this area, but the Interior Ministry needs to join forces with colleagues from other agencies to monitor the Internet space and more actively detect those who seek to draw teenagers into committing illegal actions.

"Unfortunately, we know what the Internet is and how it is used to promote completely unacceptable content, to spread child pornography and drive underage children to suicide," he pointed out, noting that the Russian authorities should never forget that "it is our children" who are abused for selfish goals under whatever pretext.

Putin stressed that there should be "work in a way to avoid creating additional threats to their life and health." "That is precisely what you are doing," he added. "I want to thank you for this and ask to never forget about it."