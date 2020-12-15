Lavrov to visit Croatia on December 15-16

MOSCOW, December 15./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Croatia on December 15-16, the Foreign Ministry said in a commentary, adding that Lavrov was scheduled to meet with Croatian leadership.

The top Russian diplomat is expected to have "talks with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia Gordan Radman, meetings with President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry said the parties would discuss the status of Russian-Croatian political dialogue and prospects for advancing it, issues of furthering cooperation on the investment, economic, cultural and humanitarian tracks. "Substantial exchange of opinions on the situation in Southeastern Europe and key international issues is expected," the ministry said.