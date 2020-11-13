Russian, British senior diplomats to have consultations in Moscow on November 17

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Wendy Morton will meet in Moscow with Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov on November 17, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maris Zakharova said on Friday.

"It is planned to discuss the current state of the Russian-British relations. Other topics for discussion will include current issues of the international and regional agenda," she said.

According to the British embassy in Moscow, Morton will arrive in Moscow for a two-day visit on November 16. He is also expected to meet with Russian president’s adviser on climate change Ruslan Edelgeriyev to discuss such problems as climate change, the novel coronavirus pandemic, and economic recovery. Apart from that, according to the embassy, the sides will touch upon matters they have different viewpoints on, such as human rights problems.