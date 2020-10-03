Putin congratulated German leadership on German Unity Day

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to the German leadership with congratulations on the German Unity Day, noting Russia's readiness for dialogue with the German parties, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday.

"Vladimir Putin sent a message of greetings to Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel on the country’s national holiday, German Unity Day. The President of Russia emphasised that Germany’s reunification three decades ago was a landmark event in European history. Vladimir Putin stressed Russia’s invariable commitment to dialogue and interaction with German partners as regards pressing issues on the bilateral and international agendas," the press service said.