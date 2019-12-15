No preparations for new Putin-Trump contacts now, Kremlin says

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, December 15. /TASS/. No new contacts between the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, are being prepared now, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Bolshaya Igra (Big Game) TV program on Russia’s Channel One.

"At the moment there are no preparations for contacts at the highest level now. President Putin is definitely ready for any sort of contacts, he has confirmed this many times <...> Nevertheless, there are no plans for contacts between Putin and Trump," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the contacts with the US side were maintained at the level of diplomats and the military.

"Thank God, contacts are underway at a diplomatic level, at the level of our diplomats, there are contacts at the level of the military and this is a positive fact. At least, this enables us to maintain dialogue on immediate problems and prevents us from falling into an abyss of contradictions," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that many issues remained on the agenda of Russian-US relations, including on arms control. "Time is shrinking like ‘shagreen skin’ on New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and this concerns the entire world, not only the two countries," he said.

Moscow did not see any real US steps "proving its plans to enter the path of normalizing relations," Peskov noted.