Oppression of small nations may lead to exit of number of regions from Ukraine - Volodin

MOSCOW, November 30. / TASS /. The manifestations of nationalism and the oppression of small nations can lead to the exit of a number of regions from Ukraine, said State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin on Saturday, commenting on the attempts of the Ukrainian delegation to interfere with the speech of the State Duma deputy from Crimea Ruslan Balbek at the 12th session of the UN Forum on Minority Issues in Geneva.

"Nationalism, oppression of small nations can lead to the withdrawal of a number of regions from Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities should understand this and prevent violations of the rights and freedoms of ethnic groups that live in the country," the Volodin stressed.