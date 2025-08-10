One dead, 29 injured after earthquake in Turkey — interior minister

ISTANBUL, August 10. /TASS/. One person died and 29 more people were hurt after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake in western Turkey, the country’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

"A 81-year-old man died and 29 people were hurt as a result of the earthquake. Sixteen houses were destroyed," he told the TRT Haber television channel.

The earthquake rocked Turkey’s Balikesir province at 7:53 p.m. local time (4:53 p.m. GMT). Earth tremors were felt at least in ten localities in Turkey, including Istanbul.