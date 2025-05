MELITOPOL, May 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces are shelling the satellite city of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant Energodar, chairman of the commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans of the Russian Public Chamber Vladimir Rogov reported.

"The Nazis are hitting the main city of Zaporozhye's power grid with cannon artillery," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Rogov, Ukraine delivers strikes near the Dnieper bank.