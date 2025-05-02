Mass riots break out in The Hague involving over 100 people

THE HAGUE, May 2. /TASS/. Large-scale riots involving at least a hundred people, escalating into clashes with police, broke out in The Hague on Thursday evening, Omroep West reported.

According to the broadcaster, around 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. GMT), a large group of young people gathered in the Scheveningen district near the beach, reportedly for a fight. Police and riot control units were deployed to contain the unrest.

The crowd hurled "stones, bicycles and glass shards" at law enforcement officers. Police estimate that between 100 and 300 individuals took part in the disturbance, which was brought under control only by midnight.

Law enforcement agencies stated that the ringleaders behind the riots have not yet been apprehended. Several bus routes in the area were temporarily suspended.