Another casualty of Ukrainian drone attack on Alyoshki dies in hospital

GENICHESK, May 1. /TASS/. Another civilian, who was injured in the Ukrainian drone attack on Alyoshki in the Kherson region, has died in the hospital, Deputy Head of the regional government Sergey Cherevko told TASS.

"Another person passed away while in the hospital, awaiting surgery. The blood loss was significant, and the wounds were very severe," Cherevko stated.

Earlier, the regional administration reported that seven people were killed and eleven others were wounded as a result of the Ukrainian armed forces’ attack.