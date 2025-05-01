{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukrainian drone strike on market in Kherson Region kills seven, leaves over 20 injured

The governor Vladimir Saldo added that response teams were working at the scene

GENICHESK, May 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has carried out a drone strike on a market in the town of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, killing seven people and leaving over 20 injured, regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces carried out a massive FPV drone strike at about 9:30 a.m. Moscow time (6:30 a.m. GMT), targeting civilians in the central market area in Alyoshki. The place was crowded with people at the time of the attack. According to preliminary reports, at least seven people were killed and more than 20 suffered injuries," he wrote on Telegram.

The governor added that response teams were working at the scene.

Ukraine
Houthis say that hit US Harry Truman aircraft carrier in Red Sea — TV
According to the source, the latest Houthi attack on the US aircraft carrier group in the Red Sea lasted "for several hours" and the rebels used "a new tactic with the use of ballistic and cruise missile, and drones"
Yemeni Houthis report striking USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier
According to the movement military spokesman Yahya Saree, the armed forces conducted a drone operation in the Arab Sea
New US military aid to Ukraine to be contribution to joint investment fund — Ukrainian PM
Two more technical documents will be signed after Ukraine and the US clinch the deal
Putin says victory in World War II represents triumph of Soviet, Russian people
According to the Russian leader, Victory Day on May 9 is a special day for the entire country and almost every family
US puts forward 22 preconditions for Ukraine settlement, Kiev agreed — envoy
"I just came out of London last week, where we sat down with Ukrainian team, with the Europeans as well," Keith Kellogg said
Russia is not going to attack anyone — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia has not had any problems with Finland or Sweden
Rubio calls on India, Pakistan to ease tensions
In the talks with the Pakistani prime minister, US Secretary of State spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam
Russia, France hold no talks on resumption of economic ties — ambassador to Paris
Alexey Meshkov pointed out that French authorities frequently act against the interests of their business community, often citing political motives as the reason for such actions
Russian lawmaker says Germany appears to step back from recognizing World War II outcome
According to Valentina Matviyenko, in the run-up to the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, Berlin does not want to see anything that would remind it of those who made a decisive contribution to the victory
Baltic Fleet ships conduct live-fire exercises at sea
In addition, the crews of Urengoy and Kazanets destroyed drone boats of the conditional enemy with the fire of shipboard artillery and large-caliber machine guns
Annual inflation in Russia reach 10.34% as of April 28 — Economy Ministry
Price growth rates slowed down for foods to 0.18%
French 'nuclear umbrella' resembles one used to garnish cocktails — Russian ambassador
Alexey Meshkov acknowledged that France possesses nuclear capabilities, including several submarines, but emphasized that these can not compare to the arsenals held by Russia, the United States, or China
US sees possibility of mediation for Ukraine conflict — special envoy
According to a Financial Times report, Kiev and its European allies fear that Washington may withdraw from negotiations
Medvedev warns that newly minted NATO members put themselves in Russia's crosshairs
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman wondered as to what security was obtained by the countries that joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization
Houthis claim they downed US F-18 fighter jet during attack on aircraft carrier
US naval task force was attacked on Monday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree saiid
US ready to sign minerals deal — Treasury Secretary
According to Scott Bessent, the Ukrainian side is trying to make some last minute changes
US presidential envoy says impressed by Moscow Kremlin
Steve Witkoff believes Russian President Vladimir Putin sees an opportunity "for the first time in decades to recalibrate the relationship of the Russian Federation with the United States"
Deal with Kiev to generate over $350 bln in incomes for US — Trump
According to the US president, the sum was handed over to Ukraine by his predecessor Joe Biden in the form of financial loans and military aid
India closes airspace for all Pakistani planes — NOTAM
The measures will be in force until May 23
Russia's relations with Europe will be restored sooner or later — Putin
The President noted the historical ties that link Russia and Spain
Ukraine ready for territorial concessions, US presidential envoy says
The Kiev regime is ready in order to settle the Ukraine conflict but does not want to recognize it de jure
Rheinmetall, Lockheed Martin join forces to produce missiles, shells in Europe
The parties signed a corresponding agreement in development of the Memorandum of Understanding from 2024
Russia, UAE have warm friendly relations — Putin
The talks were attended by Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev
Majority of Europeans share Russia’s stance, says Russian President Putin
According to the Russian leader, only few people left in the European Union "who have the audacity of expressing their own opinion under the pressure exerted on them by official authorities"
Houthis say that hit US Harry Truman aircraft carrier in Red Sea — TV
The source expects the US aircraft carrier to leave the theater of war any moment
Russian diplomat slams EU for thuggish threats against Serbian leader
"If they treat potential members in such a boorish manner, then what will happen when the country fully bends to the will of these Euro-hooligans?" Maria Zakharova wondered
Russia opens 479 criminal probes against Ukrainian military after Kursk area’s liberation
Kursk Region Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said that Ukrainian military’s crimes did not differ from the atrocities of Hitler's army
Trump says he made no mistakes during first 100 days in office
According to the US president, Washington is "going to make millions and billions of dollars, but it takes a little while"
EU to unveil its proposals for trade talks with US next week —- Bloomberg
According to the report, the document will contain provisions on lowering trade barriers, increasing European investment into the US and cooperation on global challenges and threats
Kyrgyzstan’s trade with CIS countries more than doubles in five years — cabinet
First Deputy Prime Minister of the republic Daniyar Amangeldiyev noted this year’s stable economic growth of the republic, "which averages 9%"
Trump succeeds in making Kiev use mineral resources to pay for US aid — Medvedev
"Now, the country that is about to disappear will have to use its national wealth to pay for military supplies," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Ukrainian troops kicked out of Kursk Region, holed up remnants ask for evacuation — Putin
These are scattered groups of two or three individuals hiding in the forests
BRICS becoming more fair form for integration — Bolivian Foreign Minister
BRICS provides opportunities to deal with collaborative resolution of such structural problems as inequality, poverty and famine, Celinda Sosa added
Odessa rejects Kiev-imposed ideology — lawmaker
"Seeking to intimidate people, they burned dozens of civilians alive, losing Odessa for good," Mikhail Sheremet said
Ukrainian deputy premier confirms signing minerals deal with US
The agreement does not contradict Ukraine’s obligations as part of the EU accession process
English-speaking media highlight three frontrunners for papal throne
Between April 21 and 28, over 16,500 publications in 1,214 editions with a reader count of 352 million were recorded and analyzed
Russia-North Korea bridge project symbolic of link between countries — PM
"We are creating a reliable basis for a closer cooperation between the two countries, a road for an open and fruitful dialogue," Mikhail Mishustin stressed
Domestic pressure on Trump to heat up going forward — expert
According to Nikolay Novik, Trump has to show something at least by the beginning of the 2026 Congressional elections and weather the storms of staged protests, impeachment and assassination attempts and sabotage both within the Republican Party and in all the spheres of US' political and economic life
European People's Party seeks to keep Europe on war footing — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary "supports peace efforts, not continuing the war"
Russian troops steadily advance in Sumy Region — military expert
"I would like to note that they have been constructing defense lines and fortifications very actively now," Andrey Marochko added
Indian Prime Minister Modi not coming to Moscow for Victory Day parade — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that a large number of heads of state and governments will come to Moscow on May 9 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany in WWII
Press review: Kiev bets on war as EU whispers about renewing dialogue with Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 30th
Russia could not ignore revival of Nazism in Ukraine — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, although the USSR crushed Nazism by taking Berlin, the ideology survived, as its roots run "very deep"
Most Western citizens oppose sending troops to Ukraine, poll shows
Respondents in 27 out of 29 surveyed nations expressed opposition to Western military involvement
Western sanctions hamper return on investment in shipbuilding — Kremlin aide
As Nikolay Patrushev pointed out, maritime transport is one of the key areas of maritime activity, ensuring the transport connectivity of the territory of Russia
Russia takes note of rising tensions around Taiwan — Security Council Secretary
According to Sergey Shoigu, Russia's principled position on the Taiwan issue remains unchanged
Russia sacrificed most for Victory in Great Patriotic War, Putin says
The Russian leader reiterated that the Soviet Union lost 27 million people in that war
Kiev wants to disrupt V-day ceasefire announced by Putin by all means — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that Zelensky's regime is deliberately targeting civilians in Russia's frontline regions
BRICS countries should resolutely oppose glorification of Nazis — Shoigu
Sergey Shoigu underscored the importance of collective action
People in Odessa, some other cities don’t want to be with Kiev — Russian lawmaker
According to the lawmaker, Vladimir Zelensky and his inner circle want to stay in power even after the conflict ends
North Korea-Russia bridge to be symbol of unbreakable bond between countries — PM
"The completion of this bridge on the Korean-Russian border will lay the groundwork for expanding essential infrastructure for bilateral economic cooperation," Pak Thae Song said
US understands inadmissibility of World War III — Russia’s top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov recalled US Vice President JD Vance's statement, warning all those who are urging the Ukrainian regime to continue the war
Ukraine, US to sign minerals deal within next 24 hours — prime minister
Denis Shmygal said this will happen "as soon as all the remaining details are finalized"
ISS orbit raised to avert collision with space junk
Currently, the station’s average altitude is 418.74 km, with 417.86 at the lowest point, and 438.05 km at the apogee
Trump says he could end up on Ukraine’s side in its conflict with Russia
The US president clarified that he would be "not necessarily on Zelensky’s side"
Russia repaid lend-lease debts to US only under Putin — Kremlin spokesman
"A total of $11 billion was spent on lend-lease aid," Dmitry Peskov specified
May 9 parade to be held despite Kiev’s threats — Kremlin
Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine was determining "Russia's pressure points" to encourage Moscow to engage in diplomacy, adding that Moscow "should be worried" about holding the Victory Day parade
US, Ukraine sign minerals deal
According to Bloomberg, the United States will receive privileged access to new investment projects in this sector, including the production of aluminum, graphite, oil and natural gas
PM Mishustin to launch car bridge project between Russia, North Korea
His North Korean counterpart, Pak Thae Song, will attend the ceremony
Houthis report striking Israeli facilities in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon
Previously, the Israel Defense Forces reported that it had intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle that was approaching the country’s airspace from the east
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry calls on Israel to stop airstrikes in Syria
The international community should help make sure Syria is secure and stable, Oncu Keceli said
France unlikely to support Ukraine with military contingent deployment without US support
Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov noted that among the EU member states, France is actually the only country wishing to stay with the "coalition of the willing"
Russia hopes for successful Iran-US talks — deputy foreign minister
The third round of dialogue between the United States and Iran ended on April 26 in Muscat
Baltic Fleet’s Kalibr missile carrier ships complete training mission in Baltic Sea
The Baltic Fleet’s marines stationed aboard the unit’s ships acted out various counterterrorism scenarios and conducted live firing at sea targets using small arms
Russian troops liberate Novoye community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 525 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored fighting vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
Acting South Korean president steps down
Russia’s WWII legacy being distorted for political gain — Putin
The Russian leader highlighted the need "to counter the spread of all forms of racism, neo-Nazism, Russophobia, anti-Semitism and other destructive ideas"
US expresses its concern over North Korea’s participation in Ukraine conflict
According to spokesperson for the US Department of State, "third countries," including North Korea, "have perpetuated" the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and "they bear responsibility for it"
Russia sees destructive attempts to pressure Interpol — top security official
Sergey Shoigu noted that an effective means of combating terrorism is the continued consolidation of efforts by the global majority to counter its financing
Tesla board starts looking for new CEO — WSJ
According to the report, the move was caused by Tesla’s sinking stocks and profits
Kremlin blasts 'Nazis' who sent tanks to kill compatriots in Donbass
Dmitry Peskov suggested recalling the onset of the Ukraine crisis
US to announce minerals deal signing with Ukraine today — source
"A relevant statement will be made in coming hours," the source said
Dominican president meets with Russian foreign minister
It is the top Russian diplomat’s first visit to the country
IN BRIEF: What is known about exacerbated tensions along India-Pakistan border
According to media reports, Indian intelligence agencies allegedly found evidence that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence was involved in the terrorist attack committed by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group
Dollar’s share in trade payments among BRICS countries down to one third — Lavrov
The dialogue on creation of the BRICS Pay system is moving forward progressively
Car plows into group of people in Copenhagen injuring five
According to the police, an elderly man lost control of his vehicle
NATO practices seizing Russia’s Baltic exclave — Kremlin official
North Atlantic alliance is also practicing preventive strikes on Russia’s nuclear arsenals, Russian presidential aide and Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said
Trump acknowledges US, Europe, Kiev to blame for Ukraine conflict — Medvedev
"Everything has once again turned upside down for European politicians because the current US President has found the courage and blamed the conflict not on Russia, which was the case for years," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Gazprom reports IFRS net profit of 1.219 trillion rubles ($15 bln) in 2024
Gazprom posted a loss of 629 bln rubles ($7.7 bln) a year earlier
Trump says Ukraine to be 'crushed' very soon
The US leader believes that he is doing a great service to Ukraine
Top Chinese diplomat calls on BRICS nations to join forces in fight against terrorism
Wang Yi went on to say that counterterrorism activities were facing new challenges amid global instability, while the use of advanced technologies complicated them even more
EU tells Vucic his Victory Day visit to Russia would stymie Serbia’s accession to bloc
Guillaume Mercier reiterated the European Commission's position that the EU candidate countries allegedly "should not continue relations with Russia as if nothing happened"
Europe actively resists efforts to resolve Ukraine conflict — Russian deputy defense chief
Viktor Goremykin noted that at a recent summit in Paris, European countries had discussed increasing pressure on Russia as a way to provide security guarantees to Kiev, as well as sending NATO’s deterrence forces to Ukraine
Russians launch strikes on enemy troops near Volchansk, using Molniya drones — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the bulk of successful Russian attacks have been carried out by Molniya drones
Putin says he often spent nights in Kremlin over past three years
As part of the interview with Russian television host Pavel Zarubin, they walked into the president’s Kremlin apartment, shown on video for the first time
US, China not in talks on tariffs — trade negotiator
According to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Washington wants to have "fair trade with China"
Gazprom raises estimate of profit from buying stake in Sakhalin-2 operator to $2.3 bln
As a result of the deal, Gazprom's stake in Sakhalinskaya Energiya increased to 77.5%
Europe uses terrorist groups for geostrategic purposes — Shoigu
The official pointed out that "the terrorists receive modern weapons and cutting-edge tracking facilities, they are provided with intelligence data"
Finnish Fortum says does not intend to return to Russia
According to the report, the company is pursuing arbitration against Russia "for the unlawful seizure of its assets and court proceedings to recover unpaid intercompany loans"
Battlegroup West hoists Russian flag over DPR’s Novoye settlement
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, some Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and surrendered
Russian airlines increased passenger traffic in March 2025
It is 0.1% more than in the like period of the last year
Europe’s gas prices rise by almost 30% in April year-on-year
Gas prices at European hubs started to grow last fall, reaching $509 per 1,000 cubic meter in the first quarter of 2025
NATO’s attempt to attack Kaliningrad Region to be firmly rebuffed — Russian senator
Alexander Yaroshuk emphasized that military units in the region are at full combat readiness to repel any assault
Brazil favors BRICS cooperation in counter-terrorism — presidential aide
Brazilian Presidential Aide Celso Amorim recalled that BRICS national security advisers have been meeting regularly since 2009
TotalEnergies’ participation in Russian projects to depend on peace deal for Ukraine
Chief Executive Officer of the French energy company Patrick Pouyanne considers Yamal LNG as a prime asset
Minerals deal shows that US has economic interests in Ukraine — Treasury secretary
Scott Bessent believes that the deal is "a signal to the Russian leadership."
Foreign Ministers of Russia, Bolivia discuss cooperation projects
Bolivia attaches high importance to cooperation with Russia, Celinda Sosa stressed
Minerals deal with the US requires Ukrainian ratification only — Ukraine’s PM
The document after signing in Washington will be sent to the government of Ukraine for approval and then to the local parliament for ratifying
Putin remains committed to achieving special military operation objectives — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that the Russian President initially attempted to pursue these objectives through peaceful means before the start of the operation, but his initiatives were rejected
EU wants to protract Ukraine conflict, prevent normalization of Russia-US ties — official
According to Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, "European countries are encouraging Kiev" to act this way
