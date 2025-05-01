Ukrainian drone strike on market in Kherson Region kills seven, leaves over 20 injured

GENICHESK, May 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has carried out a drone strike on a market in the town of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, killing seven people and leaving over 20 injured, regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces carried out a massive FPV drone strike at about 9:30 a.m. Moscow time (6:30 a.m. GMT), targeting civilians in the central market area in Alyoshki. The place was crowded with people at the time of the attack. According to preliminary reports, at least seven people were killed and more than 20 suffered injuries," he wrote on Telegram.

The governor added that response teams were working at the scene.